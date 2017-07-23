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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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low-angle photography of curtain wall building
Glass perspective
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
grey
barcelona
glass
metal
perspective
facade
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