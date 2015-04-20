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Danist Soh
danist07
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low angle photography of cranes on top of building
Construction site birds
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
city
building
house
bird
architecture
construction
raw
birds
urban
build
crane
looking up
modern design
cranes
website
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