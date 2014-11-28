Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Louis Moncouyoux
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Spirituality
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
low angle photography of concrete building with cross
Cross among skyscrapers
A map marker
Chicago, Chicago, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 28, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
church
cross
purple
urban
shadow
concrete
brown
sunlight
cross wallpaper
skyscraper
town
looking up
high rise
believe
salvation
religious cross
chicago
4K images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20