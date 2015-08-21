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Clau Canabes
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low angle photography of coconut trees
Glare of the sun
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot SX240 HS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
trees
palm tree
sunshine
sunlight
palm trees
palm
palms
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