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Michael Eggerl
michaeleggerl
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low angle photography of building
Window pane designs
A map marker
800 Boylston St, Boston, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
samsung, SM-G925V
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
city
building
architecture
grey
interior
window
urban
industrial
metal
boston
skyscraper
steel
roof
structure
greenhouse
massachusetts
skylight
united states
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