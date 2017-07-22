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Dawid Zawiła
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low-angle photography of building
World War 2 Museum in Gdansk
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 22, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 450D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
clouds
cloud
grey
urban
shadow
museum
monochrome
poland
tower
looking up
corner
cloudscape
city
skyscraper
town
high rise
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