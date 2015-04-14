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Anthony DELANOIX
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low angle photography of brown flat building
Flatiron corner
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
city
building
architecture
new york city
window
buildings
urban
brown
tower
antique
landmark
flatiron building
flatiron
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