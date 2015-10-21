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Charlie Harutaka
charlieharutaka
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low-angle photography of brown concrete building
Two wings meet
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
city
building
dark
architecture
grey
window
buildings
glass
urban
windows
structure
brick
bricks
looking up
corner
architechture
building complex
office block
large building
Royalty-free images
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