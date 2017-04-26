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Alejandro Bataille
alhandro
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low angle photography of brown concrete building
Callejones de Genova
A map marker
Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
window
brown
exterior
building exterior
corner
weathered
architecture
italy
tower
brick
bell tower
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