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Jimmy Chang
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low angle photography of bridge wire under clouds
metal bridge and sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
architecture
construction
clouds
cloud
design
grey
urban
bridge
engineering
industrial
transportation
monochrome
steel
modern
structure
pipe
b&w
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