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Wences Sanz-Alonso
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low angle photography of black high-rise building
Disappearing Skyscrapers
A map marker
Near North Side, Chicago, Illinois, Estados Unidos
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Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 7 Plus
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
city
building
architecture
grey
window
glass
reflection
fog
skyscraper
cloudy sky
tower
mist
skyscraper wallpaper
illinois
tall
hazy
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