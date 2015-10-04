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Katerina Bartosova
kate_b
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low angle photography curtain wall buildings
The three condos
A map marker
Paříž, Paris, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSLR-A100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
black
architecture
work
white
grey
buildings
urban
apartment
office building
skyscraper
gray
fast
neutral
high rise
living
condo
loud
crowded
Non-copyrighted images
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