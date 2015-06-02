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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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low-angle photo of white daisy
Daisy from below in macro
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GX7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
flower
white
minimalist
leaf
sunlight
daisy
white flower
floral background
flower background
chamomile
flower wallpapers
background
spring
plant
website
hope
floral
blog
idea
Non-copyrighted images
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