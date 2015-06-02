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Christina Sicoli
csicoli
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low angle photo of trees
Woody canopy
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
trees
wildlife
grey
leaves
leaf
outdoors
forrest
perspective
woodland
magical
looking up
mystical
higher
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