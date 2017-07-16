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Juan Manuel Aguilar
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low angle photo of Statue of Liberty
Cutting Liberty
A map marker
Statue of Liberty National Monument, Nueva York, EE. UU.
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
new york
grey
usa
statue of liberty
statue
ant
liberty
angle
patriot
art
sculpture
ornament
gargoyle
nueva york
statue of liberty national monument
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