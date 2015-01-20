Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Abigail Keenan
akeenster
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
low angle photo of red suspension bridge
Golden Gate Bridge
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
road
red
support
urban
bridge
san francisco
industrial
metal
highway
golden gate bridge
structure
cable
looking up
wires
shipping container
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20