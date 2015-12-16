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Jeremy Bishop
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low-angle photo of man standing between walls
Standing between buildings
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
GoPro, HERO4 Silver
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
dark
construction
grey
germany
macro
subject
gopro
angles
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