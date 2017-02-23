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Jakob Owens
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low angle photo of high-rise buildings
Dark Knight
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D X Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
city
blue
clouds
new york
los angeles
blue sky
buildings
urban
bridge
city street
teal
urban city
decay
highrise
building
architecture
window
home decor
office building
PNG images
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