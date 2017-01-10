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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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low angle photo of dome building
The nest
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 10, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
pattern
grey
spiral
rug
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