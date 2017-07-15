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Eric Froehling
efro247
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low angle photo of concrete tower
City Hall
A map marker
Philadelphia City Hall, Philadelphia, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
church
grey
buildings
america
monochrome
tower
philadelphia
cathedral
looking up
symmetry
black & white
detail
city hall
philly
spire
ben franklin
united states
philadelphia city hall
Public domain images
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