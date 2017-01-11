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Ron McClenny
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low angle photo of concrete building
New York City Soho
A map marker
SoHo, New York, United States
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Published on
January 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T4i
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
cars
new york
brown
soho
united states
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