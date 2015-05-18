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Richard Pouncy Jr.
inrichywetrust
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low angle photo of building
Urban building
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
grey
buildings
urban
skyscraper
lights
structure
lines
outside
looking up
alley
string
tall buildings
upward
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