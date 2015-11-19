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Julien Lanoy
lnyjulien
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low angle photo of brown painted high rise building
Buildings Design Frankfurt
A map marker
Frankfurt, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
architecture
hotel
window
stone
brown
structure
classic
living
tan
column
columns
buidling
ornate
stonework
germany
frankfurt
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