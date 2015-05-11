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Jimmy Chang
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low angle of high-rise building
The view up here
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
city
building
blue
architecture
clouds
grey
window
glass
urban
cityscape
futuristic
skyline
skyscraper
modern
tower
cloudy
overcast
highrise
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