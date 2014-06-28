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Sylwia Bartyzel
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low-angle grayscale photography of CN Tower
monochrome tower with spire
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 28, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
clouds
cloud
grey
berlin
seattle
tower
perspective
tiles
gray
washington
landmark
space needle
rooftop restaurant
black&white
tv tower
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