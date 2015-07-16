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low angle and grayscale photo of high-rise building
tower in Austin with clouds
A map marker
Austin, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-3 II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
clouds
grey
window
urban
skyline
windows
skyscraper
tower
cloudy
looking up
facade
symmetrical
united states
austin
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