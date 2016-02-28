Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dorota Dylka
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
long-fur gray cat
Ginger long-haired cat
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 28, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
animal
blue
grey
eye
cats
cute
pet
fur
kitty
ginger cat
furry
blue eyes
domestic cat
fluffy
looking down
vignette
domestic
garfield
feline
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20