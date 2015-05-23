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Jeffrey Workman
jeffreyp
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long-exposure photo of lake with waterfall at daytime
Peaceful waterfall
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
waterfall
trees
river
plants
waterfall wallpaper
pool
rock
background
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