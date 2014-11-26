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Ales Krivec
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logs stack beside trees
Timber in a forest
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 26, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
snow
trees
wood
grey
rural
stack
log
firewood
lumber
logging
logs
lumberjack
evergreens
stacks
chop
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