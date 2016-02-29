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Daria Nepriakhina 🇺🇦
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loaf of bread on bowl
Bread Basket
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 29, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-PL1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
cooking
france
bread
lunch
bbq
warm
snack
french
summer party
baguette
breads
pieces
slice
baked
loaf
french bread
crust
bun
cornbread
Creative Commons images
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