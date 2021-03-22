Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
George Filatov
@george_filatov
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 22, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
fungus
agaric
mushroom
autumn nature
autumn leaves
maple leaf
automn
nature images
wildlife
amphibian
PNG images
Related collections
Sun Sand Soul
58 photos
· Curated by Laura van Meer
soul
sand
HQ Background Images
It's simple but very complex
235 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Texture Backgrounds
Friendship
144 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Friendship Images
friend
People Images & Pictures