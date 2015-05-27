Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Paul Green
@pgreen1983
Download free
Published on
May 27, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Trees branches bark
17 photos
· Curated by Miranda Maher
branch
Tree Images & Pictures
bark
Texture
106 photos
· Curated by Kristin McCollough
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Roots / Soil
15 photos
· Curated by Tiffany Duane
root
soil
plant
Related tags
plant
root
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
Brown Backgrounds
Free pictures