Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vitolda Klein
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Moscow, Россия
Published
on
February 23, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait of a little girl in the golden hour in nature
Related tags
moscow
россия
face
Nature Images
Sun Images & Pictures
portrait
sunlight
People Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
backlight
blonde
carefree
caucasian
enjoyment
evening
female
field
free
lifestyle
look
Free stock photos
Related collections
Light
1,525 photos
· Curated by Denise Petrey
Light Backgrounds
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Children
32 photos
· Curated by Lisa Whitwell
child
human
HD Kids Wallpapers
Kids
1,248 photos
· Curated by Denise Petrey
HD Kids Wallpapers
human
child