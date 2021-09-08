Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Яна Гурская
@yana_hurskaya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ceramics
Women Images & Pictures
vase
Owl Images & Pictures
pot
handmade
products
HD Art Wallpapers
pottery
porcelain
human
People Images & Pictures
finger
sculpture
archaeology
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Sculptures
18 photos
· Curated by Alexandra Po
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
human
Home Decor
27 photos
· Curated by Carrie Schluckbier
home decor
ceramic
furniture
teams
38 photos
· Curated by Majda Kramberger bolaric
team
HD Grey Wallpapers
human