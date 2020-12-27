Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Wallpapers
Share
Info
Published
on
December 27, 2020
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX 645Z
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
Free stock photos
Related collections
Seasonal Negative Space
37 photos
· Curated by Shell Sindle
seasonal
Space Images & Pictures
plant
Flora
109 photos
· Curated by Patricia Flores
flora
Flower Images
plant
Leaves
115 photos
· Curated by Jocelyn Traher
leafe
plant
Leaf Backgrounds