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Paul Summers
somonesummers
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llama of green field
Peruvian alpacas
A map marker
Peru
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
animals
grass
wildlife
grey
farm
field
cute
group
shadow
farming
llama
alpaca
livestock
furry
highlands
fluffy
hillside
ridge
mountainside
Creative Commons images
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