Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Museums Victoria
@museumsvictoria
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 25, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Photograph of New Zealand by Walter Baldwin Spencer, 1906/7
Related collections
Old Photographs
99 photos
· Curated by Kimberly M
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
building
Vintage
149 photos
· Curated by Cate Clother
Vintage Backgrounds
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage
68 photos
· Curated by Marko Tursunovic
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Related tags
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
mountain range
peak
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
history
new zealand
walter baldwin spencer
Vintage Backgrounds
Historical Photos & Images
explorer
adventurer
exploration
exploring
expedition
navigation
navigate
Public domain images