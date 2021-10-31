Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Harmatiy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 31, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
maple
Backgrounds
Related collections
Nature
416 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Textures
166 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Abstract and Textures
239 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images