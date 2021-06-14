Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Kramer
@annie_kramer74
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Apple, iPhone XR
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
agapanthus
blossom
Flower Images
asteraceae
aster
anther
petal
iris
Backgrounds
Related collections
Winter Tones
318 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pink Spaces
156 photos · Curated by RhondaK Native Florida Folk Artist
HD Pink Wallpapers
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Transportation
736 photos · Curated by sd winter
transportation
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle