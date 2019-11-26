Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mohammed Thoufik
@the_cartist_boy
Download free
Share
Info
Štrbské Pleso, Vysoké Tatry-Štrbské Pleso, Slovakia
Published on
November 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
found typography
121 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
typography
sign
word
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos
· Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers
pink
138 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
outdoors
Nature Images
slope
conifer
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
vegetation
štrbské pleso
vysoké tatry-štrbské pleso
slovakia
HD Water Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
pine
land
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images