Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sebbi Strauch
@sebbistrauch
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lemon balm leafs
Related tags
lemons
lemon leaf
lemon balm
plant
jar
pottery
potted plant
vase
Leaf Backgrounds
herbs
planter
hemp
Weed Backgrounds
mint
Free images
Related collections
Roads
99 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
road
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
yellow
126 photos
· Curated by apple s.
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora
Orange is the new black
118 photos
· Curated by Veronica di Biasio
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor