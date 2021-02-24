Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tigran Hambardzumyan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tattooed hand with the wrench. Tattoo model's Instagram: @hayk_dat
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Tattoo Images & Pictures
tools
HD Dark Wallpapers
moody
hand
garage
mood
tatoos
wrench
skin
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
arm
clothing
apparel
sleeve
Free pictures
Related collections
Tattoos
10 photos · Curated by Michelle Haigh
Tattoo Images & Pictures
human
skin
sans retour
22 photos · Curated by Jessy Gaumond
building
canada
toronto
Heavensgate
26 photos · Curated by Jordan Mills
heavensgate
human
clothing