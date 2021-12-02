Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexey Demidov
@alexeydemidov
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
outdoors
garden
pottery
jar
vase
potted plant
blossom
Flower Images
vegetation
geranium
planter
flower arrangement
gardening
pot
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Minimalismo / Minimalism
81 photos
· Curated by Ella Jardim
minimalism
blog
Website Backgrounds
Textures
343 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Autumn / Fall Tones
424 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leafe