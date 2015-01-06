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Maarten van den Heuvel
mvdheuvel
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lioness lying on gray tree during daytime
Lion in the branches
A map marker
Queen Elizabeth National Park, Uganda
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5N
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
lion
africa
shadow
relax
brown
sunlight
climb
lazy
leon
lay
national park
lions
uganda
relaxed
dangerous
queen elizabeth national park
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