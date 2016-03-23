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Samuel Scrimshaw
samscrim
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Animals
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Lioness illustration
Macro view of lioness
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
cat
portrait
animal
green
animal wallpaper
lion
wildlife
grey
eye
lion wallpaper
blur
bokeh
zoo
danger
strong
ear
head
lioness
lion face
HD Wallpapers
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