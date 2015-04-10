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Andy Brunner
andy_brunner
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lion near gray rock
Golden mane behind the bush
A map marker
Ngamiland East, Botswana
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Published on
April 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cat
lion
desert
grass
grey
africa
rock
zoo
mammal
wild
savanna
bushes
leon
big cats
feline
king of the jungle
chaparral
botswana
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