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Lemuel Butler
lemuelbutler
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lion lying on green grass at daytime
Mighty roar
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 4, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
cat
animal
animals
lion
beauty
grass
wildlife
lion wallpaper
brown
power
teeth
safari
tired
rest
wild animals
mammal
tongue
yawn
animal wallpapers
Royalty-free images
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