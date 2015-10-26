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Dominik Lange
the_real_napster
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lion lying on brown wooden stand
Lion on a platform
A map marker
Fort Worth Zoo, Fort Worth, United States
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Published on
October 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5R
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
wall
wood
grey
calm
wild animal
brick wall
rocks
stairs
chill
mammal
wild
sitting
relaxed
zoo animal
big cat
predator
wild life
looking out
laying
PNG images
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