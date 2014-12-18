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Mike Dewey
zermato
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line tree below snow covered mountain at daytime
Mountain Landscape
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
trees
blue sky
ice
scenic
cold
forrest
pine
peak
powder
snowy
mountain forest
treeline
range
altitude
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