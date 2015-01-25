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Amelia Maloney
droland
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lightning at night time
Thunderstorm over the trees
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
black
blue
night
trees
grey
storm
weather
lightning
silhouette
lightening
mother nature
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